Defending champions Canada have named 14 of the team which claimed the gold medal at the 2014 Winter Olympic Games in Sochi on their women's squad for Pyeongchang 2018.

The Canadian side will bid for a fifth consecutive Olympic gold medal at the Games in Pyeongchang, due to run from February 9 to 25.

A total of 23 players have been selected on the team, which also features six of the victorious squad at Vancouver 2010.

Meghan Agosta is in line to make her fourth Olympics appearance, while Shannon Szabados, Meaghan Mikkelson, Haley Irwin, Rebecca Johnston and Marie-Philip Poulin are all set to attend their third Games.

"It is a tremendous accomplishment to be chosen to represent your country at the Olympic Games," Hockey Canada chief executive Tom Renney said.

"We are thrilled with the 23 players selected and we know they will wear the Maple Leaf with great pride and will leave nothing to chance in their preparation for Pyeongchang."

Canada are aiming for a fifth straight women's ice hockey gold medal at Pyeongchang 2018 ©Getty Images

Canada, who have won four of the five women's ice hockey events since the sport first featured at the Olympics at Nagano 1998, have been drawn in Group A of the women's tournament along with the United States and Finland.

An Olympic Athletes from Russia team was also placed in Group A but doubts remain over whether they will be able to play or not following the country's doping scandal.

"It was an extremely difficult decision narrowing down our roster due to the depth of talent on our team; we are excited to move forward with the 23 players chosen to represent Canada at the 2018 Olympic Winter Games," Canada head coach Laura Schuler said.

"These players have worked hard to earn this moment and we are confident that they will be able to inspire and unite our country as they set their sights on a fifth straight gold medal for Canada."