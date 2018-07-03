The International Weightlifting Federation (IWF) Executive Board is set to meet here over the coming two days as the world governing body continues its battle to improve its anti-doping procedures to a degree deemed sufficient by the International Olympic Committee (IOC) to stay on the Olympic programme at Paris 2024.

The IWF was given a deadline of December in June last year to deliver a "satisfactory" report to the IOC on how it will address the massive doping problem the sport is facing.

This followed 24 positive tests in weightlifting at the 2015 World Championships and 49 in the re-testing of samples from the 2008 and 2012 Olympic Games in Beijing and London respectively.

A new "hard-line" approach was supposedly unveiled, including the handing over of the IWF's anti-doping programme to the International Testing Agency.

The IOC then announced in December that it had requested a further report to be submitted last month to show the sport can implement its plans.

The IWF Executive Board is expected to hear reports from the IWF’s Anti-Doping Commission and independent monitoring group, as well as one about the implementation of recommendations made by the independent Clean Sport Commission that examined weightlifting last year.

Also likely to be on the agenda is a report on the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) case involving the Weightlifting Federation of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

Kazakhstan, the nation with the worst doping record in weightlifting, angered rival nations last month by appealing to the CAS over the new Olympic qualifying system.

While countries with a clean record can send eight athletes to the Tokyo 2020 Olympics, Kazakhstan can send a maximum of two - one man and one woman - because its athletes have been caught cheating so often.

In the past 10 years, Kazakhstan weightlifters have tested positive 36 times at international championships, the Olympic Games and out of competition.

Ilya Ilyin was the most prominent name among the eight Kazakhs disqualified after the IOC re-tested samples from the Beijing 2008 and London 2012 Olympics.

They lost five gold medals, two of them won by Ilyin, plus a silver and a bronze, for testing positive retrospectively.

Kazakhstan is one of nine nations serving a one-year suspension imposed by the IWF for multiple offences.

No nation in the world has had more positives since 2008, the date which the IWF used a start point in assessing its members' doping record for the purposes of awarding quota places for Tokyo 2020.

Several other countries are restricted to reduced places in Tokyo because they have accrued 20 or more positives in the past 10 years, Russia and Azerbaijan being among them.

No date has been announced for the CAS hearing, at which the IWF is confident it can successfully oppose Kazakhstan's appeal.

In a previous statement, the IWF said that the principle aim of its radical new system was "protecting clean sport" and pointed out that the qualifying process had been approved by the IOC.

Athletes will be tested far more often than in the past, as they must compete at least six times in the 18-month qualifying period that starts on November 1.

Another item expected to be on the agenda is a report on the Joint Committees meeting held today, focusing on the modification of the IWF Technical and Competition Rules and Regulations, and bodyweight categories.

Early last month, the IWF begun the final phase of determining the 10 new men’s and women’s bodyweight categories, which it hopes will provide greater athletic opportunities, improve inclusivity and enhance competition.

It followed a two-day meeting of the IWF Bodyweight Categories Working Group in Budapest.

The IWF Bodyweight Categories Working Group finalised its proposal on the 10 categories in each gender last month ©IWF

The Working Group reviewed the wide-range of proposals which have been submitted by the IWF’s stakeholders and also conducted their own comprehensive research.

In line with the internal decision-making process, the proposal will be submitted to the IWF Committees and Executive Board here.

The Working Group is composed of members of the IWF Sport Programme Commission and two representatives from each of the three elected IWF Committees appointed by their respective chair.

The decision to increase the bodyweight portfolio from eight men’s and women’s categories to 10 was taken by the IWF Executive Board in November 2017.

The Working Group finalised its proposal on the 10 categories in each gender, drawing on a number of different factors and using scientific and statistical evidence.

The seven men’s and women’s medal events for the Tokyo 2020 Olympics will be drawn from the 10 men’s and women’s bodyweight categories, once they have been agreed.

The agenda is also likely to include items on matters surrounding the Buenos Aires 2018 Youth Olympic Games and an update report on preparations for the 2018 IWF World Championships, scheduled to take place in Turkmenistan’s capital Ashgabat from November 1 to 10.

The IWF Executive Board meeting will be followed by the IWF Congress on Friday (July 6).

Both precede the IWF Junior World Championships, which are due to be held in Uzbekistan's capital from July 7 to 14.