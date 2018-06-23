USA Curling have promoted national coach Phill Drobnick to director of coaching after the country's men won Olympic gold at Pyeongchang 2018.

The 37-year-old will now oversee and mentor six team coaches as well as the men's national programme.

It comes after he coached John Shuster, Tyler George, Matt Hamilton, John Landsteiner and Joe Polo to gold at Pyeongchang 2018 in South Korea in February - the first-ever Olympic title in curling for the United States.

"In the last eight years I have had the opportunity to work with some great athletes at USA Curling," Drobnick said.

"Prior to the 2018 Olympic Games I decided I was going to step away from being a team coach.

"Then after we won the gold I figured the timing was right.

The United States won an historic Olympic gold medal at Pyeongchang 2018 ©Getty Images

"Derek Brown [Director of High Performance] then approached me and offered me a new role they were creating and I couldn't turn it down.

"It allows me to be involved with coaching and work with all of our athletes.

"It's the best of both worlds for me.

"I look forward to carrying on the successes we have had into the next four years and into the 2022 Olympic Winter Games in Beijing."

Brown has also committed to four more years in his role.

"I am delighted to have a coach of Phill's caliber taking on the new Director of Coaching role," he said.

"He has been instrumental in many of our recent successes, most notably the Olympic gold."