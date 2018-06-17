Italian National Olympic Committee (CONI) President Giovanni Malagò has asked to be questioned as part of a probe into alleged corruption related to AS Roma's project to build a new stadium.

As reported by ANSA, it comes after he learned from several newspapers that he had been placed under investigation.

CONI said that Malagò "immediately instructed his lawyer, Carlo Longari, to ask the Rome prosecutor's office to be questioned as soon as possible to clear up his position".

The investigation, which has already led to the arrest of nine people, allegedly centres on businessman Luca Parnasi.

ANSA also reports that Rome Mayor Virginia Raggi has spoken to city prosecutors in relation to the probe.

Investigators said last week that neither she nor Roma, the Serie A club who have played their home matches at the Stadio Olimpico since 1953, were suspected of any wrongdoing.

"I'll go to the prosecutors in a witness in a case that sees me an injured party," Raggi was reported as saying by ANSA after meeting Roma's general manger Mauro Baldissoni in city hall.

"The prosecutors have already said it is nothing to do with me.

"Please let's not start with the usual mudslinging."

Roma have played their home matches at the Stadio Olimpico since 1953 ©Getty Images

Regarding the project, she added: "We will immediately activate checks for greater security for citizens, the administration and Roma football club.

"If these checks have a positive outcome, it will be possible to continue.

"We have confidence in the judiciary.

"We want to continue with this project in a path a legality and these checks are an additional guarantee."

After meeting Raggi, Baldissoni said that, in spite of the probe, Roma is keen to continue with their project to build a new stadium.

"Obviously we considered it necessary to discuss the situation with the administration and the Mayor to evaluate what has happened over the last days," Baldissoni was reported as saying by ANSA.

"And to see what procedural steps are available to us to try to save the project that we have worked on for many years."

Rome Mayor Virginia Raggi has also spoken to city prosecutors in relation to the probe ©Getty Images

Stadio dell Roma is the temporary name for Roma’s planned stadium in the Tor di Valle neighbourhood of the Italian capital.

A formal name for the stadium will be decided after naming rights are awarded, but there is still uncertainty over how long it will take to open the stadium.

There are fears construction could be delayed until at least 2022 as a result of the ongoing probe.

It is a considerable delay considering Roma hoped to have the stadium open for the 2020-2021 season.

The venue had been proposed for the football finals in the event that Rome was successful in its bid for the 2024 Olympic and Paralympic Games.

Raggi officially withdrew the city's support for the bid in September 2016, however.

Paris was eventually awarded the 2024 Games last September.