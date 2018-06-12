Italian National Olympic Committee (CONI) President Giovanni Malagò was joined by European Olympic Committees (EOC) counterpart Janez Kocijančič to pay tribute to those who died during the First World War.

They were also joined by EOC secretary general Raffaele Pagnozzi at the Austro-Hungarian Military Cemetery in Italian city Trieste.

More than 10,000 soliders of different nationalties are buried at the cemetery with this year marking a century since the First World War ended.

Malago's visit marked the first time in history that a CONI President had attended such a commemorative event.

The sporting party paid their respects at the cemetery ©CONI

Italian Olympians from the Friuli Venezia Giulia region were also involved as crowns of flowers were laid in a gesture of brotherhood and peace.

The CONI Executive Board also met in Trieste around the ceremony.

Administrative issues, such as statutes and legal affairs, were on the agenda as well as the composition of the Italian team for this year's Mediterranean Games in Tarragona.