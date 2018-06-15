Samoa 2019 unveiled their official logo for next year's Pacific Games at a special ceremony here today.

The event was attended by Samoa's Minister of Sport Loau Keneti Sio, along with the Organising Committee's chief executive Falefata Hele Matatia.

Representatives from the Pacific Games Council (PGC) and delegates from Games member nations were also present at the unveiling.

The logo, it is claimed, represents unity across the Pacific and particularly across Samoa.

Central to its design is a kava bowl, which is used at traditional events in the country.

It incorporates the Pacific Games Council logo into its design, with organisers stating the body is the entity which binds people who compete at the Games.

A flame includes four colours, with organisers saying this represents different aspects of Samoan culture.

It is claimed to represent life and religion through Jesus Christ, along with Samoa's relationship with the sea.

Samoa 2019 chief executive Matatia acknowledged the Organising Committee faced challenges, having been awarded the Games only last year.

He insisted that they were seeking innovative solutions to ensure the Games would be run smoothly and stated that Samoa was ready for the challenge.

Samoa's Minister of Sport Loau Keneti Sio, centre right, was present to help launch the logo ©ITG

"Time is one of our biggest challenges," he said.

"But, every task you bring to Samoa, we are ready for the challenge.

"We will take it with both hands.

"We are ready to rock and roll.

"We are looking forward to welcoming you all next year."

Samoa were awarded the 2019 Pacific Games in December as a replacement for Tonga.

It followed Tonga's Government withdrawing from hosting due to financial concerns.

A civil suit has been filed by the PGC and the Tonga Association of Sport and National Olympic Committee, with the organisations seeking damages from the Government.

Preparations for Samoa 2019 are set to be discussed at the PGC General Assembly on Sunday (June 17).

Delegates are then set to participate in a venue tour the following day.

Venues from the 2007 Pacific Games and 2015 Commonwealth Youth Games are set to be used at the Games by organisers.