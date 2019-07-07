By Michael Pavitt and Matthew Smith in Apia
Samoa 2019: Opening Ceremony
Timeline
- 13 minutes ago: Papua New Guinea start Parade of Nations
- 20 minutes ago: Samoan head of state arrives as Opening Ceremony begins
- 35 minutes ago: Australian Sport Minister among attendees at Opening Ceremony
- 58 minutes ago: Fifth edition of Pacific Sports Ministers meeting held prior to Games
- 1 hour ago: Schedule for the ceremony
- 2 hours ago: Heavy rain in build-up to Opening Ceremony
- 2 hours ago: Samoa 2019 Pacific Games set to begin
View latest updates