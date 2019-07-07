By Michael Pavitt and Matthew Smith in Apia
Samoa 2019: Day one of competition
- 1 hour ago: Rocking Robin wins her second successive open water swimming gold
- 1 hour ago: De Vos delivers first gold medal of Pacific Games for Tahiti
- 1 hour ago: Cricket delayed due to rain
- 1 hour ago: Solomon Islands mark independence day at Opening Ceremony
- 2 hours ago: What else is happening today?
- 3 hours ago: The first medal event of the 2019 Pacific Games is about to get underway
- 3 hours ago: Day one of competition set to begin
