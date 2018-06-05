Canada's Olympic and world champion Kaetlyn Osmond has announced that she will skip the 2018-2019 International Skating Union Grand Prix of Figure Skating circuit.

The 22-year-old has opted not to take part in the flagship series to focus on "other opportunities".

Osmond was part of the Canadian team which won team gold at the Pyeongchang 2018 Winter Olympics in February.

She also added individual bronze in the South Korean county, four years after winning team silver at Sochi 2014.

A superb 2018 continued for Osmond when she became the first Canadian woman to win World Championship gold for 45 years in Milan.

She upgraded the silver medal she won at the 2017 World Championships in Helsinki.

"For the past years, my focus has been on the 2018 Olympic Winter Games and I worked really hard to achieve my goals," said Osmond.

Kaetlyn Osmond won the world title in Milan this year ©Getty Images

"The 2017-2018 season went far beyond any of my own expectations and now I need time to refocus and evaluate the next steps in my career.

"While I still love competing and performing, I will be exploring other exciting opportunities during this time.

"I wish all the skaters competing on the ISU Grand Prix circuit the best of luck."

The next Grand Prix of Figure Skating season is due to begin with Skate America in Everett on October 19.

Canada, China, Japan, Russia and France will also host competitions before the season-ending finals in Vancouver.

The Canadian city hosted the Winter Olympic Games in 2010.