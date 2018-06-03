Slovenia and France enjoyed podium sweeps as the International Canoe Federation Wildwater Canoeing World Championships concluded in Muotathal.

Nejc Znidarcic led a Slovenian one-two-three in the men's K1 sprint race after he recorded a time of 1min 04.24sec.

Vid Debeljak was 1.76 seconds adrift in silver medal position, while bronze went to Anze Urankar.

France dominated the men's C2 sprint event as they claimed all three medals in the Swiss village.

Quentin Dazeur and Stephane Santamaria stormed to the world title as they crossed in 1:08.43, 1.45 seconds ahead of compatriots Lucas Pazat and Ancelin Gourjault.

Louis Lapointe and Tony Debray came through to take the bronze medal.

Elsewhere, Manon Hostens of France denied Martina Satková further success at the Championships as she beat the Czech paddler to gold in the women's K1 sprint.

Hostens was quickest after posting a time of 1:12.36, leaving Satková with the silver medal in 1:13.15.

Bronze was earned by Claire Bren of France.

Blaz Cof overcame a trio of Czech athletes to top the podium in the men's C1 sprint as he proved too strong for fastest qualifier Marek Rygel.

Cof was crowned world champion thanks to a time of 1:11.34, with Rygel second, 0.60 adrift.

Ondrej Rolenc edged out fellow Czech paddler Vladimir Slanina to secure bronze.

Italy's Cecilia Penato clinched the women's C1 sprint honours in 1:19.89, beating Marie Nemcova and Satková, who claimed silver and bronze respectively.