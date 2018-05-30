Muotathal in Switzerland will host the International Canoe Federation's Wildwater Canoeing World Championships from tomorrow.

The non-Olympic discipline will see athletes compete in whitewater conditions on the River Muota.

Tomorrow will see action in the individual classic race format, involving racing on a 4.3 kilometre course.

A team classic race competition will take place on Friday (June 1) before sprint qualifications on Saturday (June 2)

The sprint finals will then conclude action on Sunday (June 3).

Action in the sprint format takes place on a 440 metre course.

Competition will take place on the River Muota ©ICF

Among obstacles the paddlers will have to battle is the "Muotastein", a large stone in the middle of the river.

Muotathal organised a World Cup leg in wildwater canoeing last year.

"The aim is to organise a magnificent sporting event, whilst at the same time showing off the many different facets of the wonderful Innerschwyz region to our guests from around the world," said Organising Committee President Xaver Schuler-Steiner.

"It was a great pleasure for the Committee to organise the 2017 World Cup race and a lot of useful information was gained from doing that.

"Now, with that experience in the bag, we have stepped up a gear to set about organising the World Championships and will do everything we can to guarantee a slick organisation and the best race conditions."