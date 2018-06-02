Brazil will be looking to retain their men’s title at the 2018 International Blind Sports Federation (IBSA) Goalball World Championships, which are scheduled to get underway in Malmö in Sweden tomorrow.

The Brazilians will be relying on the experience of a group of players who helped them to the bronze medal at their home Paralympic Games in Rio de Janeiro in 2016.

Five of the six players return to the squad, including Leomon Mora, Josemarcio Sousa, Romario Marques, Alex de Melo and José Roberto Oliveira.

André Claudio Botelho Dantas rounds off the selection.

Lithuania are aiming for their third title having missed out on sealing a hat-trick in 2014.

They finished in fourth place four years ago but re-grouped in time for Rio 2016, where they went unbeaten on their way to gold.

"We are excited to go to the World Championships and show our best and we of course hope for the medal, because we have to defend the Paralympic first place,” Lithuania’s Artūras Jonikaitis said.

"Every team has problems with the team spirit sometimes, but as the World Championship is approaching, our positive spirit is growing every day and we are looking forward to show our best.

"It will be my first World Championships and now I feel I have enough experience and I am well prepared to compete at such a high level.

"I wish us lions all the best, a good fight and to never give up."

Hosts Sweden are hoping that their home support will carry them to the top of the podium for the second time.

The 2002 world champions just missed out on a Paralympic medal at Rio 2016, when they lost 6-5 in overtime to Brazil in the bronze medal match.

Their line-up remains broadly unchanged from then and will be led once again by team captain Fatmir Seremeti.





Stefan Gahne, Nils Posse and Mikael Akerberg also return after Rio 2016.

United States are the defending women's champions and Paralympic bronze medallists from Rio 2016.

They have reached eight World Championships podiums, including four wins, putting them at the top of the all-time medals table.

Lisa Czechowski returns to the squad alongside Asya Miller, the top scorer from Rio 2016, Amanda Dennis and Eliana Mason.

Bryanna Stubbert makes her World Championships debut.

Turkey are also a dominant force in the women's game as the reigning Paralympic champions and bronze medallists from the 2014 World Championships in Espoo in Finland.

Russia are the returning silver medallists, while Japan are hoping to improve on their best-ever finish from four years ago when they ended in fourth place.

The IBSA Goalball World Championships is the biggest competition on the sport's calendar.

A total of 28 teams - 16 men's and 12 women's - will compete for the coveted titles.

The men's teams have been split into two sections with Group A made up of Lithuania, Algeria, China, Belgium, Argentina, Sweden, Australia and Turkey and Group B comprising the US, Brazil, Canada, Germany, Iran, Egypt, Czech Republic and Japan.

The women's competition sees Turkey, Russia, Japan, Australia, Israel and Sweden placed into Group C, and China, the US, Algeria, Canada, Greece and Brazil pitted against each other in Group D.

The group stages are due to take place from tomorrow until Thursday (June 7).

The quarter-finals are scheduled to get underway on Thursday before the medal matches on Friday (June 8).

Matches will be played across two venues on the same complex - the Baltiska Hallen and Baltiska träningshallen.

The medallists from both the men's and women's event will qualify for the Tokyo 2020 Paralympics.