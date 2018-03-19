Volunteers are being sought for the International Blind Sport Federation (IBSA) Goalball World Championship in Malmo.

The tournament is scheduled to take place from June 3 to 8.

As well as being the most important tournament on the goalball calendar, it will also act as a qualifier for the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games.

Organisers are hoping to secure volunteers to assist in various areas related to the competition.

This will include providing information to spectators, guests and teams, as well as hosting teams.

Assistance with the running of the competition will also be required, along with media and ticketing.

They have called on potential volunteers to express their interest in working in a variety of sectors, with the aim to utlise the skills they have.

Those with no experience in working at international competitions are also being welcomed.

United States are the defending women's champions ©Getty Images

The volunteers will receive lunch and access to the venue for all games, as well as receiving assistance with finding affordable accommodation.

Volunteers will be required to fill posts between May 28 and June 9, when teams will be in the Swedish city.

A total of 16 men’s teams will compete, with a further 12 women’s squads set to contest the world title.

Brazil will hope to defend the men’s title they won in 2014, while the United States will look to claim back-to-back women’s crowns.

Volunteers are also being sought for the Malmo women’s and men’s Intercup competition, which will be held from March 29 to April 1.

Application forms can be found on the Goalball World Championships website, while those interested can also email [email protected].