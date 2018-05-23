Strathmore Water has been announced as an official partner of the Glasgow 2018 European Championships.

The drinks brand launched its collaboration alongside sporting ambassador Ross Murdoch and mascot Bonnie the Seal.

As part of the tie-up, Strathmore will be supplied to around 3,000 athletes who are due to compete in the Scottish city between August 2 and 12, as well as officials, staff, volunteers and medical workers.

More than 500 recycle bins will be set-up for people to discard their bottles.

The European Championships will see continental competitions in aquatics, cycling, gymnastics, rowing, triathlon and golf held at the same time under the same banner in the Scottish city.

German capital Berlin will host athletics competition.

It is hoped that staging the sports all at once for the first time will increase their exposure and stature.

Ross Murdoch and Bonnie the Seal helped announce the partnership ©Glasgow 2018

Murdoch, a swimmer who won silver at the Gold Coast 2018 Commonwealth Games last month, said: "It's great to see the European Swimming Championships as part of a new, multi-sport event that is being co-hosted by Berlin and Glasgow.

"I know how passionate the crowds will be across the six sports being staged in Scotland as part of Glasgow 2018 and I know that the crowds in Berlin will be just the same.

"It's brilliant that such big names like Strathmore Water are throwing their support behind this inaugural event."

Strathmore Water is bottled by Scottish drinks company A.G Barr.

"We're incredibly proud of the work that Strathmore does to encourage more people to take part in sport as part of its "Do More" campaign, so to be the official water of the Glasgow 2018 European Championships, a multi-sport event which will engage and inspire so many people, highlights our ongoing investment and commitment to all levels of sport," said the firm's commercial director Jonathan Kemp.

"We look forward to working with the team at Glasgow 2018 to help keep our sporting heroes and Championships' volunteers hydrated to ensure they perform to their best ability, whilst being part of what is sure to be a world class sporting event."

Strathmore joins Atos, Gleneagles, Harper Macleod LLP, Avid, NVT Group, Aggreko, Glasgow Airport and Arco as a Glasgow 2018 sponsor.