Musicians from Scotland and Germany will feature on the Mix the City music platform, which will be used as part of the Festival 2018 cultural programme at this year's European Championships in Glasgow and Berlin.

Twelve musicians in Glasgow and 12 in Berlin are currently taking part in a project which involves them being filmed in 12 locations across their respective cities.

These films will be uploaded onto Mix the City, an online platform which allows anyone to create their own music videos of "cultural capitals" by mixing audio and visual samples of local musicians at a signature landmark.

A free live event called Mix the City Live will also see both the Scottish and German musicians perform live in Glasgow's George Square on August 3. Scottish culture secretary Fiona Hyslop said: "This exciting Festival 2018 project celebrates Glasgow and Scotland's cultural links with Berlin and Europe through a shared appreciation of music.

"It's fantastic to see artists from both host cities come together as a result of the first ever European Championships."

Curator of Mix the City Berlin Christian Morin added: "The work on Mix the City once again showed how unique and diverse Berlin's music scene is.

"East and west-socialisation, expats, new-Berliners and locals and many artists from a fantastic creative breeding ground.

"You can hear, feel and see that in Mix the City - the unique Berlin-sound."

This year's event is the inaugural multi-sport European Championships, scheduled to take place in Berlin and Glasgow from August 2 to 12.

The event will see continental competitions in aquatics, cycling, gymnastics, rowing, triathlon and golf held at the same time under the same banner in the Scottish city.

German capital Berlin will host athletics competition.

It is hoped that staging the sports all at once for the first time will increase their exposure and stature.