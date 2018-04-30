Berlino is making a return the athletics scene after being announced as the official mascot for this summer's European Athletics Championships in Berlin.

Berlino first rose to fame nine years ago at the Berlin 2009 World Championships and was subsequently deemed so popular that he returned for the Internationales Stadionfest (ISTAF) Indoor Championships a few years later.

Now, the bear will be on his biggest stage yet as he will welcome some of the world’s best athletes to the German capital for this summer’s European Championships, due to take place between August 7 to 12.

Berlin 2018 forms part of the inaugural multi-sport European Championships, scheduled to take place in Berlin and Glasgow from August 2 to 12.

The Championships, due to be held every four years, aggregates the existing senior continental championships of aquatics, athletics, cycling, gymnastics, rowing and triathlon with a new golf team event.

All will be unified under a common brand but Berlino will be the mascot for only the athletics.

Bonnie, a seal, will be the mascot for the events in Glasgow.

The announcement of Berlino's return was made during a television interview with German discus thrower and London 2012 gold medallist Robert Harding, during which Berlino came crawling out of a large box before jumping into Harting's arms.

Organisers have also provided an update on ticket sales and revealed said that 200,000 tickets have already been sold for the event, including 40,000 for the evening session on on August 11 at the historic Olympiastadion.

Berlin 2018 chief executive Frank Kowalski expressed his delight at the growing ticket sales.

It was sometimes hard to tell who was the bigger star at the 2009 World Championships - Usain Bolt or Berlino ©Twitter

"With 200,000 tickets already sold, we are fully on track," he said.

"This huge success has never been achieved before by a European Athletics Championships at such an early stage.

"We expect another boost when the season starts.

"Our ambitious goal is 350,000 tickets and we will do everything to reach that goal."

It has also been announced that a variety of festivities will take place in Breitscheidplatz, which will host the finish lines for the walking and marathon competitions as well as the men's shot-put qualification along with the majority of victory ceremonies.

Clemens Prokop, chairman of the Supervisory Board Berlin 2018 said: "I still remember our bid to host the European Athletics Championships.

"That was five years ago.

"And now we are on the final stretch of preparations.

"The organising team has already done great things, with many innovative ideas, and the pre-sale numbers speak for themselves.

"The last 100 days will focus on preparing the athletes and spectators in Berlin for unforgettable title fights.

"It should be a festival atmosphere at the stadium and at the city centre at Breitscheidplatz that sets new standards and will generate enthusiasm."