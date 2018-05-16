Former International Biathlon Union (IBU) President Anders Besseberg and Paris 2024 Organising Committee chairman Tony Estanguet are among the high-profile departures from the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) Foundation Board.

Besseberg resigned from his position as Association of International Olympic Winter Federations (AIOWF) representative after he was implicated in a criminal investigation along with former IBU secretary general Nicole Resch.

The 72-year-old Norwegian, who stepped down as IBU President following the opening of the probe across Europe, which centres on possible doping, fraud and corruption, has been replaced on the Foundation Board by International Skating Union head Jan Dijkema.

The Dutchman was approved for the role during an AIOWF meeting held in Bangkok last month.

Estanguet is also no longer a member of WADA's 38-member ruling body, where representatives are split equally between sport and public authorities.

The three-time Olympic canoeing champion, who remains part of the International Olympic Committee (IOC) Athletes' Commission, has not revealed his reason for standing down.

Slovakian Danka Barteková, the vice-chair of the IOC Athletes' Commission, has taken Estanguet's place on the Foundation Board and the 12-person Executive Committee.

The Olympic shooting bronze medallist stood in for Estanguet at the last Foundation Board meeting in Seoul in November.

Slovakian Danka Barteková has replaced Tony Estanguet on both the WADA Foundation Board and Executive Committee ©Getty Images

American Angela Ruggiero and Britain's Adam Pengilly's terms as IOC Athletes' Commission members ended at the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, meaning they also relinquished their spots on the Foundation Board.

Ruggiero, a former chairperson of the Commission, and Pengilly have been replaced by South Korean table tennis legend Ryu Seung-min and Finnish ice hockey player Emma Terho.

They will serve alongside Zimbabwe's Kirsty Coventry, who succeeded Ruggiero as Athletes' Commission chairperson in February.

There has also been a change in the International Paralympic Committtee's (IPC) representative as President Andrew Parsons has succeeded Toni Pascual, who lost his slot as he is no longer the head of the IPC's Anti-Doping Committee.

The IOC representatives on the Foundation Board remain vice-president Uğur Erdener, Executive Board members Nenad Lalovic and Robin Mitchell and the organisation's most senior member Richard Pound.

Association of Summer Olympic International Federations (ASOIF) President Francesco Ricci Bitti is the lead ASOIF representative.

International Weightlifting Federation head Tamás Aján and World Rowing counterpart Jean-Christophe Rolland, also an IOC member, are the other two officials on the Foundation Board representing ASOIF.

Global Association of International Sports Federations President and IOC member Patrick Baumann is also on the Board.

The four members representing the Association of National Olympic Committees are International Federation of Sports Medicine President Fabio Pigozzi, Egypt's Rania Elwani, Kazakhstan's Andrey Kryukov and Croatian Olympic Committee President Zlatko Matesa.

It is not yet clear how many will be present for tomorrow's key meeting here.

insidethegames has contacted the IOC and Estanguet for comment.