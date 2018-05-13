Chinese players secured both the men's and women's singles titles on the final day of action at the Badminton World Federation (BWF) Australian Open at the Quaycentre in Sydney.

Qualifier Lu Guangzu secured the men's title with a win against compatriot Zhou Zeqi.

The world number 165 thrashed Zhou 21-8 in the first game and it looked like he was set to secure a comfortable victory.

Zhou, however, recovered well and pushed Lu close in the second game, but it was not enough as Lu eventually emerged as a 23-21 winner, giving him a 2-0 win overall.

Unseeded Chinese player Cai Yanyan, who knocked out the number three seed Cheung Ngan Yi of Hong Kong in yesterday's semi-final, took the women's title with a comfortable 21-14, 21-13 win over Japan's Ayumi Mine.

Berry Angriawan and Hardianto lived up to their tag of tournament favourites ©Badminton Indonesia

Tournament favourites Berry Angriawan and Hardianto won the all-Indonesian clash in the men's doubles final against number two seeds Wahyu Nayaka and Ade Yusuf.

The number one seeds started the match well and gave themselves a 1-0 advantage by winning the first game 21-9.

Nayaka and Yusuf then hit back to win the second game by the same scoreline to make it 1-1, but Angriawan and Hardianto won the decider 21-15 to ensure they finished top of the podium.

Japanese second seeds Ayako Sakuramoto and Yukiko Takahata claimed the women's doubles title thanks to a 23-21, 21-18 win over South Koreans Baek Ha-na and Lee Yu-rim.

South Korea did manage to claim one gold medal today though as Seo Seung-jae and Chae Yoo-jung won the mixed doubles title thanks to a 21-12, 23-21 win against Malaysians Chan Peng Soon and Goh Liu Ying.