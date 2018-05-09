China's Han Yue stunned second seed Michelle Li with a straight games win to book her place in the second round of the Badminton World Federation Australian Open in Sydney.

Han, the world number 112, sent the Canadian player crashing out of the tournament at the first hurdle with a 21-11, 21-11 triumph at the Quaycentre on the Sydney Olympic Park.

Li, the Commonwealth Games gold medallist at Glasgow 2014, was the highest-seeded player in the women's tournament following the withdrawal of top seed Saina Nehwal of India.

Han, the World Junior Championships runner-up last year, will next face Indian Vaishnavi Reddy Jakka.

Cheung Ngan Yi of Hong Kong, the third seed, now looks the one to beat as she cruised into the last 16 by defeating Jennifer Tam of Australia 21-5, 21-12.

Yi's opponent for a place in the quarter-finals will be Switzerland's Sabrina Jaquet, who ousted Kim Ga-eun of South Korea 21-16, 13-21, 21-14.

Second seed Sai Praneeth Bhamidipati of India beat Israel's Misha Zilberman in straight games in the men's tournament ©Getty Images

In the men's singles draw, second seed Sai Praneeth Bhamidipati beat Israel's Misha Zilberman in straight games 21-17, 21-14 to move into the second round.

Praneeth is the top seed left in the tournament after his compatriot Prannoy Kumar followed Nehwal in pulling out of the event.

Indonesia's Panji Ahmad Maulana awaits for the Indian player tomorrow.

The Australian Open was a Superseries event in the previous classification format with prize money of $750,000 (£553,000/€629,000).

But it has since been reduced to a World Tour Super 300 event, where the prize money stands at $150,000 (£111,000/€126,000).

Action in the 2000 Olympic Games host city continues tomorrow.