Hong Kong’s Lee Cheuk Yiu beat second seed Sai Praneeth Bhamidipati of India today to book his place in the semi-finals of the men’s singles event at the Badminton World Federation Australian Open in Sydney.

Seventh seed Lee triumphed 23-21, 21-13 over his opponent, who had been the top-ranked player left in the men's draw, at Quaycentre.

It sets up a last-four encounter with China’s Zhou Zeqi, who upset fifth seed Tommy Sugiarto of Indonesia with a 21-12, 21-15 win.

The other semi-final is an all-Chinese encounter between Zhao Junpeng and Lu Guangzu.

Zhao defeated Indonesia’s Sony Dwi Kuncoro 21-8, 16-21, 21-17, while Lu overcame fourth seed Sameer Verma of India 21-14, 21-6.

Hong Kong's Cheung Ngan Yi remains on course for success in the women's singles event ©Getty Images

In the women’s singles event, Japan’s Ayumi Mine ended the impressive run of China’s Han Yue to reach the penultimate round.

Mine prevailed 21-15, 21-13 against Han, who had beaten second seed Michelle Li of Canada and India's Vaishnavi Reddy Jakka on her way to the quarter-finals.

Next up for Mine is fellow Japanese Minatsu Mitani, the fourth seed who defeated Indonesia’s Yulia Yosephin Susanto 21-14, 21-13.

Third seed Cheung Ngan Yi of Hong Kong is the best-ranked player left in the competition and she overcame Japan’s Yukino Nakai 11-21, 21-14, 21-15 today.

Standing between her and the final is China’s Cai Yanyan after she beat compatriot Ji Shuting 21-15, 21-13.

Action in Sydney is due to continue tomorrow.