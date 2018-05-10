India's Sai Praneeth Bhamidipati marched on at the Badminton World Federation Australian Open, reaching the quarter finals at Sydney's Quaycentre.

The second seed is the top ranked player left in the men's draw after his compatriot Prannoy Kumar withdrew before the start of the event.

Bhamidipati was in comfortable form today in the 2000 Olympic host city, knocking out Indonesia's Panji Ahmad Maulana 21-12, 21-14 in round two.

Fourth-seeded Indian Sameer Verma also made it through to the last eight as he accounted for Japan's Takuma Ueda 21-16, 21-12.

Indonesia's Sony Dwi Kuncoro, an Olympic bronze medallist in singles at Athens 2004, was another to progress.

The 33-year-old came from behind to defeat Malaysia's Chong Yee Han 8-21, 21-17, 21-18.

Cheung Ngan Yi of Hong Kong is the best ranked women's player left in ©Getty Images

In the women's event, China's Han Yue continued her good form to breeze into the quarter finals.

Han knocked out Canada's second seed and Glasgow 2014 Commonwealth Games champion Michelle Li in round one and demolished India's Vaishnavi Reddy Jakka 21-5, 21-5 today.

Third seed Cheung Ngan Yi is the best ranked player left in and was similarly comfortable as she eased past Switzerland's Sabrina Jaquet 21-9, 21-5.

Minatsu Mitani of Japan, the fourth seed, knocked out South Korea's Jeon Ju-i 21-12, 21-12.

Action continues tomorrow with the quarter finals.