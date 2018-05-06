Former 1,500 metres Olympic champion Asbel Kiprop has claimed to be "devastated" after testing positive for EPO.

Kenya's three-time world champion tested positive for the banned substance at an out-of-competition test in November 2017.

The 28-year-old has claimed he was "tipped off" about the test and says that the doping control officer asked for money, something officials deny.

Kiprop, a chief inspector in Kenya's police force, has now said that he is "traumatised" by the news of his positive test.

"My family and I are devastated, I am traumatised," he told Reuters.

"The line of questioning I was subjected to earlier strongly suggested somebody had an axe to grind.

"I have worked so hard to build a career since 2003 when I was 13-years-old.

"The achievements I made are crumbling before my own eyes, for a crime that I have not committed.

"In the court of public opinion, as an advocate of clean sports, I know I am very innocent.

"I am accused of something that I have never committed.

Asbel Kiprop has claimed he was given advanced warning of the test ©Getty Images

"I trained at Kipchoge Keino International Association of Athletics Federations (IAAF)/International Olympic Committee (IOC) High Performance Training Centre under coach Jimmy Beauttah, who also coached illustrious Kenyans like Moses Kiptanui, Daniel Komen and others who inspired me.

"I can't disgrace these people, IAAF/IOC, by doping, something I have been publicly vocal against throughout my running life.

"I have been tough on dopers, and even called for a law to criminalise doping and to punish dopers including imprisonment.

"I will fight the case to prove my innocence to the end.

"It is my position that the process was flawed from the start.

"I was given prior warning of testing.

"Why would I accept to be tested if I knew I had EPO in my system?

"A mixed perception has been created by these allegations.

"As a consequence, I find it very difficult to walk in public, to look up the main media and social media and to generally carry on with my daily activities.

"I can't remember somebody possibly injecting me unknowingly."

Asbel Kiprop initially won silver at Beijing 2008 but was subsequently upgraded to gold after Bahrain's Rashid Ramzi failed a drugs test ©Getty Images

Kiprop added that "to the best of his knowledge" there has "never been an occasion where I have either been deeply asleep or have been unconscious to a point where somebody could have injected me without my knowledge".

"My last injection was in 2014, for a yellow fever vaccination before travelling to Bahamas for the first World Relays," he said.

"It is unfortunate that this is happening when I am preparing to move to road races after the 2019 World Championships in Doha which I want to be my last track event, possibly with a fourth world title."

Kiprop has alleged that his failure to hand over money to the testers meant his sample "turned positive", a claim which the Athletics Integrity Unit (AIU) deny.

"The AIU is satisfied that there has been no mix-up or tampering with the sample and that the sample collected from the athlete on 27 November 2017 was the same sample analysed by the laboratory and reported as an adverse analytical finding," they said.

The AIU also added that Kiprop's claims that he was given advanced warning of the testing were "extremely disappointing".

A tribunal will decide whether Kiprop's claimed advanced warning of the test will have an effect on the case against him.

Kiprop had initially finished in the silver medal position at the Beijing 2008 Olympics but was upgraded to gold when race winner Rashid Ramzi of Bahrain was found to have tested positive for CERA, an advanced version of EPO, a red blood cell booster.

Kiprop subsequently won world titles in 2011, 2013 and 2015.