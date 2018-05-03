Asbel Kiprop has rejected claims that he took performance enhancing drugs while also claiming that an Athletics Integrity Unit (AIU) doping control officer informed him of a test and took money from him.

The case was initially reported by The Standard newspaper in Kenya, where they cited they had "impeccable sources" in reporting they tested positive for banned blood booster erythropoietin (EPO) during out-of-competition testing.

The Daily Mail cited "senior athletics sources" in reporting that it was Kiprop, a three-time world 1500m champion and the third fastest man in history.

Kiprop has stated he vehemently denies the allegation, with the Kenyan claiming he was making a statement following media reports.

He asserted that an official called to notify him of an out-of-competition test.

“On 26th November 2017 I was notified by way of telephone call from an anti-doping agent, Mr. Simon Karugu “Mburu” to be available for doping test on 27th November 2017 at my disclosed whereabouts, by then Iten.

“I availed myself.

“Messers Paul Scott and Simon Karugu “Mburu” came into the house alone being Doping Control Officers.

“I know them from previous samplings.

“They arrived when I was still sleeping at 7.50am to collect the urine sample, and left slightly past 8.20am after the urine sample was sealed.

“I declared my flu medication when the sample was being taken.

“I was in the house with a house-mate, a Mr. Kevin.

“It is to be noted that under World Anti-Doping Rules I was not supposed to be given notice of the intended visit to collect the sample, especially where the test is “out of competition” like this one.”

Asbel Kiprop claims he was notified of the out-of-competition test in advance ©Getty Images

Kiprop claimed he could have chosen not have made himself available for the test had he taken a banned substance.

He asserted that he also has not had an injection since 2014, when he was given a yellow fever vaccination.

Kiprop has then alleged that the officers asked if they could give them money, asserting he believe it is “not beyond my suspicion that my sample turned positive because I might have remitted less money than I was expected to remit”.

“After I had given them the urine sample Mr. Simon Karugu “Mburu” asked [for the first time in their visits] if I could give them some money.

"He did not specify how much they needed.

“At 8.11am I forwarded to them money through Mr. Simon Karugu “Mburu”’s phone using M-Pesa.

“As a police officer I found it wise to send by M-Pesa for record.

“I did not at the time expect that the request for the money had anything to do with the sample.

“At that time I did not see the money as inducement or bribe for anything.

“I gave it in good faith thinking they may have some need known to them.

“In retrospect I now clearly see the money as having a relation with the sample collected on that date, and even the irregular advance notice I was given.

“Mr. Simon Karugu “Mburu” acknowledged verbally and audibly receiving the M-pesa money while he was seated next to Mr. Paul Scott.

“I remain perplexed on how my innocent sample could turn positive on the only time when money was extorted from me.

“It is not beyond my suspicion that my sample turned positive because I might have remitted less money than I was expected to remit.

“After I had supplied the required urine into initial vessel I left the sample on the table where Paul Scott and Simon karugu “Mburu” were seated to go to my bedroom to look for cash money upon their request.

“However I subsequently decided to use M-Pesa.

“When I went to my bedroom to collect the cash I left the urine sample, in the plastic vessel in the sitting room, where as stated above, messers Paul Scott and Mr. Simon Karugu were seated with the samples.

“The M-Pesa was delivered when I was still at the bedroom.

“I don’t know if my sample was interfered with while I was at the bedroom.

“I don’t know if the amount I remitted could have been less than what was expected from me, and if it caused annoyance that may have resulted in the contamination of the sample.”

Asbel Kiprop claims he was asked to admit to the positive test to become an IAAF ambassador ©Getty Images

Kiprop states he was informed of his positive test on February 3, claiming he was shocked of the verdict and repeating his plea of innocence.

The Kenyan then asserts he was asked to admit to the offence in return to become an ambassador of the International Association of Athletics Federations (IAAF).

“I was told the process of investigation and evaluating the question of whether or not there was any dope in my sample would be confidential.

“I have seen one of the media outlet’s reference to AIU.

“I am therefore surprised at how the handlers of the issue have let it out to the main media and social media and to subject me to mob trial with a narrative designed to reflect me as guilty without my side of the story being reflected including all the above I have explained.

“I have been asked to admit that I doped so that I would be made an ambassador of IAAF on anti-doping.

“I have refused, as this is not only untrue but also a fraud.

“I do not need absolution on the allegations.”

insidethegames have contacted the AIU for a reaction to Kiprop's statement.