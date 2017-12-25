Kenya's Edna Kiplagat has been declared the winner of Series X of the World Marathon Majors (WMM) following the disqualification of Olympic champion Jemima Sumgong.

The 38-year-old double world marathon champion won the Boston Marathon this year and also triumphed in Chicago last year.

She tops the overall leaderboard with 41 points and scoops a top prize of $500,000 (£374,000/€422,000) after Sumgong's four-year ban for erythropoietin.

The Kenyan tested positive last April and has now been banned for four-years.

Kiplagat has now won the prestigious title three times.

Kenya's Eliud Kipchoge had already been confirmed as the men's winner, with American Tatyana McFadden and Switzerland's Marcel Hug winning the women's and men's wheelchair titles respectively.

The World Marathon Majors consists of the annual marathons in Tokyo, Boston, London, Berlin, Chicago and New York City, as well as the Olympic Games and International Association of Athletics Federations World Championships.

Jemima Sumgong lost the title after her doping ban ©Getty Images

"Edna's outstanding victory in Boston in 2017 and her second place in Chicago in 2016 make her the winner of Series X, and she is an inspiration to all Abbott World Marathon Majors runners," Tim Hadzima, the World Marathon Majors general manager, said.

"We are delighted that we can now honour her outstanding achievements."

Kiplagat added: "I am very happy and proud to have won the Abbott World Marathon Majors Series X title.

"They say that good things come in threes, and that has been true for me this year.

"At Boston this spring, I was able to win in my third different World Marathon Majors city.

"Then in the summer I was able to win my third World Championship marathon medal.

"I have always wanted to challenge myself at the highest levels of our sport, and these marathons have provided me with that opportunity."