United States gained a 1-0 win over Canada today to triumph at the Women's Para Ice Hockey Cup in Ostrava.

Erica Mitchell scored the only goal of the game at the RT Torax Arena in the Czech city.

It meant that the US repeated their victory from the first edition of this event in Brampton in Canada four years ago when they beat the host nation 5-1.

The two teams and Team Europe had played each other twice over the past three days in the three-team event.

United States emerged as victors over Canada ©USA Women's Sled Hockey team

The elite competition is being held in parallel with the Women’s World Development Cup involving participants from more than 10 countries.

The Women’s World Development Cup has the support of the Agitos Foundation, the development arm of the International Paralympic Committee, through the Grant Support Programme.

The aim of the event is to identify and form new athletes and take the sport to new regions.