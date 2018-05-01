Dirk Matschenz has been appointed head coach of the German skeleton team to replace Jens Müller, the German Bobsleigh, Luge, and Skeleton Federation (BSD) has confirmed.

Matschenz, who competed for Germany before switching allegiance to The Netherlands following a fallout with the BSD, had served under Müller as a coach since 2010.

He has now taken over the role from Müller, who cited poor pay, a disappointing performance at Pyeongchang 2018 and health reasons for his resignation.

"Skeleton sport has been determining my life for many years, and as a head coach I will do my utmost to establish our athletes further in the world class and successfully accompany them on their way to the next Winter Olympic Games in 2022 in Beijing," the 38-year-old Matschenz said.

Matschenz was given the full support of the BSD during the governing body's annual meeting and was then confirmed as the new head coach.

Dirk Matschenz competed for Germany before switching his allegiance to The Netherlands ©Getty Images

"Already in the 2014-2015 winter sport season, Dirk Matschenz provisionally looked after the skeleton national team when head coach Jens Müller was unable to because of a heart attack," BSD chief executive and sports director Thomas Schwab said.

"Since then we know that we can rely on him even in difficult situations.

"We are pleased that he takes over the task and that the team will lead Olympic silver medal winner Jacqueline Lölling into the next Olympic cycle."

Matschenz will be tasked with improving the performance of the squad at the Winter Olympics.

Lölling claimed a silver medal in the women's event at Pyeongchang 2018 but the men's team of Alexander Gassner, Christopher Grotheer and Axel Jungk failed to finish on the podium.