The International Bobsleigh and Skeleton Federation (IBSF) have paid tribute to former secretary general of the German Bobsleigh, Luge and Skeleton Federation (BSD) Günter Gscheidlinger after he died aged 79.

Gscheidlinger had been BSD secretary general for almost 30 years having held the position from July 1970 to 1999.

The IBSF say that, under his leadership, the Federation "developed from a small one-man unit to a modern and well organised national sports federation".

They also called him "a pioneer in modernising competition formats, developing sports marketing concepts, always looking for new ideas to promote the sliding sports".

The IBSF added: "His expertise in sports was well respected not just on a national but also on an international level."

Günter Gscheidlinger, left, was BSD secretary general from 1970 to 1999 ©BSD

After retirement, Gscheidlinger dedicated his time to various charity projects.

IBSF President Ivo Ferriani said: "The sliding sports have lost a visionary who was able to promote our sports already in the 70s to the late 90s.

"Even after Günter´s retirement he was still very interested in the development of our sports and always there to give advice and support.

"The sliding sport community has lost a good friend.

"Our thoughts are with his wife and his friends all over the world."

Gscheidlinger’s funeral is due to be held in Berchtesgaden on Thursday (May 3).