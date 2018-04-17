Jens Müller has cited poor pay and a disappointing performance at the 2018 Winter Olympic Games in Pyeongchang after he resigned as head coach of the German skeleton team.

The 52-year-old, winner of the Olympic men's singles luge gold medal at Calgary 1988 and a bronze in Nagano 10 years later, claimed little had changed since the German Olympic Sports Confederation launched a reform process 10 years ago.

Müller said the pay did not match the amount of work put in by coaches across the German Bobsleigh, Luge, and Skeleton Federation (BSD).

"There are many reasons for my decision," he told Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung.

"This includes the remuneration of the coaches, the effort is sometimes insane, but the payment is not up to date.

"Ten years ago, a coaching offensive was announced.

"The new coalition agreement does not even mention the word coach."

Germany's Jacqueline Lölling claimed an Olympic silver medal in the women's skeleton event at Pyeongchang 2018 but overall results were disappointing ©Getty Images

Müller, also a four-time world luge champion, admitted he hoped for better results from the German team at Pyeongchang 2018.

Jacqueline Lölling claimed a silver medal in the women's event but the men's team of Alexander Gassner, Christopher Grotheer and Axel Jungk failed to finish on the podium.

The former luger conceded health reasons also played a role in his decision not to fulfill his contract.

Müller, who will officially leave the position in June, suffered a heart attack four years ago.

He informed the BSD of his resignation during a recent Executive Committee.