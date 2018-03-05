Quadruple Olympic champion Kevin Kuske has announced his retirement from bobsleigh.

The 39-year-old German has confirmed his decision following last month's Pyeongchang 2018 Games in South Korea, where he won four-man silver as part of Nico Walther's crew.

Kuske, who has been described as the sport's "most successful push athlete", finishes his career with four Olympic golds and two silvers in all.

He won both the two-man and four-man titles at Turin 2006, as well as four-man gold at Salt Lake City 2002 and two-man success at Vancouver 2010.

Kevin Kuske ended his career after Pyeongchang 2018 silver ©Getty Images

In Vancouver he also won four-man silver with all of his medals prior to Pyeongchang coming with driver André Lange.

Kuske switched from athletics to bobsleigh in 1999 and utilised his extreme pace as a pusher.

As a sprinter, he won bronze in the 4x400 metres relay at the World Junior Athletics Championships.

His bobsleigh career also included seven world titles and five European Championship golds.