Reigning world junior bobsleigh champion Florian Bauer is to continue the transition to senior level by joined the four-man crew of Johannes Lochner for next season.

Lochner's team shared the gold medal with a rival German sled piloted by Francesco Friedrich at last year's World Championships in Königssee.

They also won this season's overall World Cup series but finished a disappointing eighth at last month's Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang.

Bauer will join Lochner and push athletes Christopher Weber, Christian Rasp, Marc Rademacher and Gregor Bermbach for next season's campaign.

Johannes Lochner's team are the reigning World Cup champions ©IBSF

He won the 2018 junior world title in the four-man event in a sled piloted by Pablo Nolte.

Bauer and Nolte also finished second overall in the IBSF Europe Cup standings in the two-man category.

He also won a junior European Championships two-man silver medal.