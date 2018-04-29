Italy’s world champions Giorgio Minisini and Manila Flamini, added the mixed duet free gold medal today to the technical version they had won 24 hours earlier at the International Swimming Federation’s Artistic Swimming World Series event in Tokyo.

The Italian pairing, who had prompted huge applause with their performance on day two in the Tatsumi International Swimming Centre, maintained their high standards to total 89.3333 points.

Home pairing Abe Atsushi and Adachi Yumi took the silver medal with 87.7667 points, and Spain’s Pau Ribes and Berta Ferreras took bronze with 82.8135.

There was further cause for home celebration as Japan won the team free final with a score of 92.2000 points.

The silver medal went to France, who earned 85.7000 points, and bronze went to Uzbekistan, who totalled 80.3000.