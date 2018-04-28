World champions Manila Flamini and Giorgio Minisini prompted huge applause in Tokyo’s Tatsumi International Swimming Centre as they won the mixed duet technical routine on the second day of the latest leg of the International Swimming Federation’s Artistic Swimming World Series

The Italian pair produced an outstandingly harmonious display.

After taking gold with a score of 88.3920 points, Minisini said: "Our performance today was very good.

"We confirm that we are getting stronger every year.

"We are working hard on our free routine and we are confident of scoring more than 90 points."

Home pair Atushi Abe and Yumi Adachi, fourth at the World Championships in Budapest last year, took the silver medal with 85.2373 points.

"Our coach told us that it was not good," Atsushi said.

"I also think so. I would like to do my best in the Mixed Duet tomorrow to sweep this regret."

Pau Ribes and Berta Ferreras of Spain earned 82.8135 points for the bronze medal.

Japan’s Yukiko Inui and Kanami Nakamaki took duet technical gold on day two of the FINA Artistic Swimming World Series in Tokyo, beating Italian and Spanish pairs ©FINA

In the duet technical routine, Japan’s Yukiko Inui and Kanami Nakamaki kept up a high level of performance throughout, achieving impressive height and synchronisation to claim the gold medal with 91.0427 points.

"As our theme is 'Ninja (Kunoichi)’, the music is light and it seems to be Japanese-style," Inui, winner of the solo technical title on the opening day, said.

"It was a very suitable performance for us."

Italian pair Linda Cerruti and Costanza Ferro earned 88.4489 points for second place.

Spain's Paula Ramirez and Sara Saldanha claimed the bronze medal with 87.0721 points.

The participating countries in the highlight routine were France and Uzbekistan.

Both teams showed brilliant acrobatic movements -.Team France won gold with 84.2667 points ahead of Uzbekistan, who earned 79.4000 points.

In the preliminary phase of the solo free, Inui led the way with 92.6667 points. Cerruti was second with 89.9667 points, and Evangelia Platanioti of Greece moved into to the final with 89.2667 points .

Day three is due to comprise three events - the mixed duet free routine, team free routine, and the preliminary of duet free routine.