The home nation added three more golds in Beijing on day two of the China Open - the second leg of this year’s International Swimming Federation (FINA) Artistic Swimming World Series.

China, who already had two golds from the opening day at the Yingdong Natatorium in the Olympic Sports Centre, followed up by winning the women team free combination, the mixed duet technical routine and the free combination.

The host team performed a routine entitled The Stormy Ocean in the free combination for a total of 93.2667 points and collected their third medal of the tournament.

Slovakia and Macao came second and third, respectively.

In the team free routine, China won with a big margin, scoring 92.2333 points, beating the second-place United States, who scored 80.5000, and Uzbekistan, third with 77.7000.

During the morning session, China's pair Shi Haoyu and Zhang Yiyao took the mixed duet technical title with a total of 76.9274 points.

"We are new partners that just stated to train together four months ago," said Shi.

"We did better than what we did in the first leg of the World Series in France."

Macao earned bronze in the women team free combination at the China Open, latest stop in the FINA Artistic Swimming World Series in Beijing ©Getty Images

Shi added: "I am five centimetres taller, heavier and more powerful than I was last year when I competed at the Worlds in last July.

"I will continue to learn from the world’s top level swimmers."

The only gold medal that went to a non-Chinese swimmer on the day was in the solo free, as Toshkhujaeva Khonzodakhon of Uzbekistan claimed the victory with 81.9333 points.

Nada Daabousova of Slovakia took the silver medal with 80.8667 and Hua Wei Gan of Malaysia came third with 78.5000.

Competition is taking place a venue upgraded for the 2008 Olympics, during which time it hosted Olympic water polo matches and the swimming element of the modern pentathlon event.

This leg of the World Series is due to come to an end tomorrow after the mixed free, duet free and highlights events

Eight legs remain in this World Series, with the next competition due to take place in Tokyo from April 27 until 30.