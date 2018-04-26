Tokyo will form the location for the third stop on the International Swimming Federation's new Artistic Swimming World Series.

Action is scheduled to start tomorrow at the Tatsumi International Swimming Center and continue over the weekend.

It follows an opening leg of the series in Paris in March followed by a second event in Beijing last week.

China dominated in home water in their capital city with seven gold medals across the 10 events.

Neither China nor the sport's traditional power Russia have any athletes provisionally entered this time around, however, opening an opportunity for others.

Host nation Japan are entered for nine of the 10 events.

Competition will take place at the Tokyo Tatsumi International Swimming Center ©Wikipedia

Uzbekistan, winners of the highlight routine in Beijing, are among other nations to enter strong squads.

France and Italy are also sending large teams.

Eighteen countries are due to be represented in total.

The World Series is billed as an event that integrates recognised artistic swimming competitions around the globe and establishes an international ranking based on points accumulated over a 10-meet circuit.

Other legs are scheduled for Samorin in Slovakia, Budapest in Hungary, Madrid in Spain, Surrey British Columbia in Canada, Los Angeles in United States, Syros Island in Greece and Tashkent in Uzbekistan.