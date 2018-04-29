America's Vincent Hancock earned his ninth International Shooting Sport Federation (ISSF) World Cup gold medal in Changwon in South Korea as, for the second time, he equalled the world skeet record on the final day of this event.

Hancock shot 59 out of a possible 60 - just as he did in winning the last ISSF World Cup in Guadalajara - to finish four clear of Italy’s world and Olympic champion Gabriele Rossetti.

At the new Changwon International Shooting Range, the 29-year-old Hancock started off by hitting all of his first 35 targets before registering what turned out to be his only miss.

Rossetti, 23, took the silver medal with 55, pocketing the third World Cup medal of his career.

So that is twice Hancock has equalled the world record in the skeet men's event set by Italy’s Riccardo Filippelli and Britain’s Ben Llewellin at the 2017 ISSF World Cup Final in New Delhi.

"It’s been a great match," said Hancock after the medal ceremony.

"All worked well in the final, I just had to change my lenses a couple of times because of the clouds coming in and out."

Hancock added: "The plan is to be the best shooter at every competition, on every station, on every target, right up to when it will matter the most, Tokyo 2020.

"This range is fantastic.

"I shot here in 2005 and it’s changed and improved a lot.

"This match has been a useful training for the ISSF World Championship to be held here in September, when the first quotas will be assigned."

Taking the bronze medal with 43 hits out of 50, Spain’s Juan Jose Aramburu won the fourth World Cup medal of his career.

Celebrating his 50th start in the ISSF World Cup Series, Aramburu added it to the three other bronze medals he won in 2006, 2013 and 2016.

The 2018 ISSF World Cup Series is due continue next month at Fort Benning, in the United States, where the third stage of the season is scheduled from May 7 until 15.