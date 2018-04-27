Chinese shooter Zhang Wang came out on top in an incredibly close women's 50 metre rifle 3 positions competition at the International Shooting Sport Federation (ISSF) World Cup in Changwon today.

Making her ISSF World Cup debut, Zhang fell behind early on in the kneeling event, registering a score of 151.6 compared to Franziska Peers' total of 154.1.

Austrian Peer, 30, then extended her lead at the top by winning the prone section, giving her an overall score of 310.9, putting her 3.5 points ahead of Wang.

Wang, however, mounted an excellent comeback in the standing elimination events, emerging triumphant in all six of her efforts at the range, giving the 18-year-old a total score of 458.3.

This was just about enough to push Peer, who finished only 0.1 points behind on 458.2, into second place.

Wang’s victory today means she has a second title in as many months after collecting gold in the air rifle event at Junior World Cup in Sydney, Australia, last month.

Zhang Wang was competing at her first senior ISSF World Cup ©ISSF

Today’s bronze medal went to two-time Slovenian Olympian Ziva Dvorsak, who finished on 445.4 points.

The 26-year-old had been the top qualifier for the event with 178 points.

Despite Wang’s success today, there was slight disappointment for China as Rio 2016 silver medallist Zhang Binbin could only finish in fourth after slipping out of podium contention in the penultimate round, eventually collecting 434.9 points.

The event continues tomorrow.