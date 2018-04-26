China broke the world record to secure victory in the 10 metre air pistol mixed team competition at the International Shooting Sport Federation (ISSF) World Cup in Changwon today.

The Chinese pair of 29-year-old Ji Xiaojing and 20-year-old Wu Jiayu were dominant throughout the day in the South Korean city and came out on top in all five of their attempts at the range, eventually collecting a world record points total of 487.7 and giving China their third gold medal of the tournament.

This was more than enough to see off competition from German husband and wife pairing Christian and Sandra Reitz, who could only record a total of 484.2.

Serbia's Zorana Arunovic and Damir Mikec rounded off the podium thanks to a points total of 424.3.

Sergey Kamenskiy claimed gold in today's men's 50m rifle 3 positions competition ©ISSF

Today's other competition saw Sergey Kamenskiy of Russia, a silver medallist at the Rio 2016 Olympic Games, come out on top in the men's 50m rifle 3 positions thanks to a total score of 560.6.

After his win, Kamenskiy said: "I was really concentrated and confident, today.

“I tried to do my best, and the final went just great.

“The conditions were perfect.

“The wind was not too annoying, the temperature was great.

“Technically, everything was easy today.

“Mentally, there was a lot of pressure into the game: this is a world cup event, this is a test for the world championship, everybody wants to shoot good scores here.”

Five-time Italian Olympian Marco de Nicolo and Hungary's Istvan Peni finished second and third with points totals of 459.0 and 448.2 respectively.

The event continues tomorrow.