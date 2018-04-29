This year's Asian Games in Jakarta and Palembang will be worth IDR 45.1 trillion (£2.3 billion/$3.2 billion/€2.6 billion) to the economy in Indonesia, a new survey has estimated.
Indonesia's National Development Planning Agency (Bappenas) claim Jakarta Palembang 2018 will have a multi-billion dollar impact on the local economy along with another major event to be held in the country this year, International Monetary Fund and World Bank Group, in Bali shortly after the end of the Asian Games.
But it is the Asian Games which will have the greatest impact, the study claims.
The majority of the money is being spent on infrastructure projects.
Bambang Brodjonegoro, the head of Bappenas, claimed a total of IDR 34 trillion (£1.7 billion/$2.4 billion/€1.9 billion) will be spent on infrastructure development surrounding the 2018 Asian Games.
Projects include the Palembang light rail transit (LRT), connectomg Sultan Mahmud Badaruddin II International Airport and Jakabaring Stadium complex, and the renovation of the Gelora Bung Karno Stadium in Jakarta.
The Palembang LRT is estimated to cost IDR 9.4 trillion (£491 million/$676 million/€557 million).
it is estimated that foreign visitors coming Indonesia to watch the Games, due to take place between August 18 and September 2, will spend up to IDR 3.4 trillion (£178 million/$245 million/€202 million) on accommodation, transport and medals.
On average, a foreign visitor in Indonesia spends $100 (£72.50/€82.50) per day, previous studies have discovered.
Brodjonegoro also sees several non-economic benefits as a result of the Games.
These include enhanced social cohesion and the opportunity for local human resources to improve their skills as they can gain experience from an international event.
Brodjonegoro also claimed that the Asian Games will raise the profile of Indonesia on the international stage.