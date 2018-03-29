Indonesian organisers of this year's Asian Games in Jakarta and Palembang are hoping to make big profits from the sales of merchandise and souvenirs following their launch.
They are targeting achieve revenue figures of from 10 billion Indonesian rupiahs (£516,000/$700,000/€590,000) to 20 billion Indonesian rupiahs (£1 million/$1.4 million/€1.1 million).
As reported by Tempo, INASGOC deputy II for competition administration, Francis Wanandi said: "We hope the high enthusiasm of the people towards the various Asian Games souvenirs is able to achieve the target."
Wanandi claimed Asian Games 2018 souvenirs had attracted a significant amount of public interest since the opening of four pilot shops in Jakarta at the end of last year.
Wanandi admitted, though, that there had been problems with the release of merchandise for the Games as quality assurance preparations meant the launch of souvenirs was delayed by three months.
"Our preparation started since late 2017," he said.
"We want to make sure the products we sell are in perfect condition and will not disappoint the public."
Wanandi also outlined the measures that Jakarta Palembang 2018 are taking to prevent the sale of unofficial souvenirs for the Games, due to take place between August 18 and September 2.
"If there are fake products on the market, it means there is a high demand from the public, but on the other hand, there is an error associated with product licensing," he said.
"We encourage the sellers to cooperate with Inasgoc by selling official products and we protect it by providing hologram on every product."
It has also been confirmed that Asian Games 2018 merchandise will be marketed in a way that allows them to reach all provinces in Indonesia.
The price for Asian Games 2018 merchandise ranges from 3,500 Indonesian rupiahs (£0.15/$0.25/€0.20) to 5 million Indonesian rupiahs (£260/$360/€300) depending on the product.