World Skate, the International Olympic Committee-recognised International Federation governing skateboarding, has launched a new tour in conjunction with Street League Skateboarding (SLS), the pre-eminent professional competitive skateboarding tour.

The agreement sanctions a globally-recognised SLS World Tour and Super Crown World Championships as World Skating’s new world tour and World Championship up to 2022.

This unprecedented pact comes in the wake of skateboarding’s inclusion in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, and positions the new competitions as the primary path to qualification for Street Skateboarding at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games.

According to a joint release “The alliance represents the dawning of a new era in sport, where the complimentary skills and experience of an international federation and the leading commercial enterprise in the associated sport are united to foster the global growth of the sport.

“With its powerful influence on youth culture and low barriers to entry, skateboarding offers a truly democratic opportunity for increased participation from all sectors of society.

The newly announced SLS World Tour and Super Crown World Championships will provide the main path for skateboarders to qualify for the Tokyo 2020 Olympics ©Getty Images

“Plans for 2019 and beyond not only expand the tour to five two-day events with open qualifying and double the number of competitors, but also evolves the format for the World Championships to a massive open and inclusive competition, and multi-day celebration of the sport and culture.

“Underscoring the overall growth initiative is a specific emphasis on increasing female participation and solidifying a long-term ‘path to pro’ for girls and women from around the world.

“As such, beginning in 2019, all events will include women’s competition.”

World Skate President Sabatino Aracu said: “This alliance is indeed a huge step towards what World Skate has envisioned for Skateboarding: uniting the professional and grassroots components of this multi-faceted sport while supporting the growth of Skateboarding all around the world.”

SLS Chief Executive CJ Olivares added: “Skateboarding is an enormously positive force in the lives of young people, and our new alliance with World Skate offers us a rare opportunity to expand its influence and participation by sharing with the world what makes skateboarding unique and compelling.”



World Skate’s World Skateboarding Commission Chairman, Gary Ream, said: “World Skate’s partnership with SLS, the premiere professional street skateboarding league, firmly integrates them into the fabric of the Olympic movement.”