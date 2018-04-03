Commonwealth Games Federation (CGF) Athletes Advisory Committee chairperson Rhona Toft insisted the group will be free of influence from the governing body as she heralded a "massive step" forward following their first meeting here today.

Toft, Scotland's most decorated hockey player, pledged the Committee would make a "real difference" to the athletes by limiting the amount of objectives they set out to achieve.

The 45-year-old said their exact plans would be revealed later on during Gold Coast 2018, which begins with the Opening Ceremony tomorrow.

"There sometimes can be a lot of pressure applied to carry out things that might not be at the heart and soul of what the athletes need," Toft told insidethegames.

"But I do think we definitely have the support at Board level to drive the athletes' voice and the brand in terms of the modern Commonwealth.

"If we don’t have the athletes, we don’t have the Games and sometimes we need to remind ourselves of that.

"I am confident we have the support to try and deliver and develop in all athlete areas as much as we possibly can from the very top level.

"The Board members and the President are very supportive in terms of listening to the athletes voice and they are taking it very seriously.

"That is a fantastic statement moving forward and I am more than confident if we bring our debates to the Board, we will get the support because ultimately we are all trying to do the same thing."

South African Natalie Du Toit is among the other representatives on the group ©Getty Images

The Athletes Advisory Commission includes South Africa’s seven-time Commonwealth Games gold medallist Natalie Du Toit, who will serve as the Para-sport representative, and former Scotland rugby sevens captain Colin Gregor.

Sri Lankan badminton player E Niluka Rushan Karunaratne and Dominican high jumper Brendan Williams will also feature on the Commission, along with Canada’s Nicole Forrester, a high jump gold medallist at Delhi 2010.

The Commission is completed by Botswana’s Lechezdani Luza, a Manchester 2002 boxing silver medallist, and New Zealand's Alison Shanks, winner of the women’s 3,000 metres individual pursuit gold at Delhi 2010.

Toft stressed their objectives remain a "work in progress" but promised their ambitions would be "very clear" when they are released.

Athletes' Commissions across other sporting organisations have been accused of taking on too much but Toft said that would not be the case for their group.

"There will be a number of things we will be involved in and a lot of that will evolve naturally now that we are up and running," the Scot added.

"I think it is important that we have identity and clear objectives that we really can deliver on.

"If we have challenges we have been asked to address that are going to make a big difference then these are the things we need to deliver on.

"We don’t want to dilute things so much that we don’t achieve anything."