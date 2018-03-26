The Badminton World Federation (BWF) has unveiled ELO Water as the official water provider for its championship events and tour finale for the next four years.

The partnership encompasses all BWF major events - the World Championships, the Thomas and Uber Cup Finals and the Sudirman Cup - as well as the BWF World Tour Finals.

At a signing ceremony in Singapore today, officials highlighted the "obvious rationale" for ELO Water to get involved in the fastest racket sport.

Badminton players depend heavily on speed, strength and endurance.

ELO Water, tested to produce measurable increase in tissue oxygen levels, is therefore considered ideal for players to maintain their peak sports performance.

"It is my sincere pleasure to welcome ELO Water to the badminton family as the official water of BWF major events and the HSBC BWF World Tour Finals," Owen Leed, the BWF’s commercial and communications director, said.

"This association is a perfect fit as ELO Water provides enhanced oxygen supply to muscle tissues, from which our players at all levels will benefit

"Badminton is an extremely demanding sport - both physically and mentally - and I am sure that ELO’s presence at our tournaments will be highly appreciated."

The signing ceremony took place in Singapore today ©BWF

Olivia Lum, executive chairman and group chief executive of Hyflux Ltd, the company behind the beverage, echoed Leeds' thoughts.

"ELO Water is honoured to be the official water for Badminton World Federation major events and World Tour Finals for the next four years," she said.

"Some sports enthusiasts have shared with us that drinking ELO Water improves their sports performance and provides faster recovery from muscle fatigue.

"This makes ELO Water an ideal drink for badminton players to maintain peak performance.

"We hope that through this sponsorship, your athletes will discover the benefits of ELO Water, not just for sports performance but also for personal health."

ELO Water will have a presence at three BWF tournaments this season, starting with the Thomas and Uber Cup Finals in Thailand’s capital Bangkok from May 20 to 27.

The two others are the World Championships, scheduled to take place in Nanjing in China from July 30 to August 5, and the World Tour Finals, due to be held in Guangzhou in China from December 12 to 16.

The BWF named Guangzhou as the host of its newly-named World Tour Finals in January and announced HSBC as a principal global partner.