Queensland Police will avoid adopting a heavy-handed approach to imposing fines on motorists who defy a law which prohibits the use of accredited lanes during next month's Commonwealth Games, Gold Coast 2018 chief executive Mark Peters claimed here today.

Peters insisted police would use "common-sense" when handing out possible financial penalties for those who travel in specially-designated Games lanes, which are strictly for athletes, officials and accredited vehicles.

Those found to be using the lanes could be fined up to AUS$252 ($137/$194/€157), according to the Courier Mail newspaper.

Transport is considered one of the main challenges during the Games and organisers are urging spectators and residents in the Australian host city to use public transport rather than roads in an effort to ease congestion.

The "Get Set for the Games" initiative, launched by the Department of Transport and Main Roads in conjunction with Gold Coast 2018 and the City of Gold Coast, warns the lanes can only be used by vehicles with an accredited permit issued by the Organising Committee.

It states that they will be "closely monitored and fines will be issued for misuse".

"That is normal as you want Games lanes to be flowing so there is a fine there," Peters told insidethegames during the official unveiling of the lawn bowls venue here today.

"But the way the police operate, they are out there talking with the public.

"The last thing they want is to actually pull a car over and stop it to do the fine because that stops all the traffic.

"It is friendly police on motorbikes advising people to move out of the Games lanes.

"Our expectations are that there will be very few fines.

"The Queensland Police have been absolutely extraordinary through the journey with us and they have a real common sense approach.

"But some people sometimes want to do things to make it easier for themselves and they just need to be reminded that it is not the right thing to do."

Mark Peters, right, was speaking during the unveiling of the lawn bowls venue for Gold Coast 2018 ©Getty Images

The additional traffic in the city has been one of the principle complaints of locals regarding Gold Coast hosting the event, which begins on April 4 and runs through to April 15.

A transport operations plan was launched to inform residents about possible disruption during the Games and urges people to choose public transport instead of the roads.

Posters and public announcements displaying this message can be found on trains and trams throughout Queensland.

Gold Coast 2018 chairman Peter Beattie recently called on the public to "get off the M1", which connects Brisbane and the Gold Coast and is considered a particular problem because it is often gridlocked even in times of normal traffic.

It is hoped fans will instead use public transport to attend competitions at the Games, with all ticket holders and accredited officials benefiting from free transport on the day of their event.

"There is traffic in every city that holds the Games and when you have to close roads down that is always a challenge but all that planning has been finished," Peters added.

"We have massive education programmes out there and like every city survives, we will survive.

"We just have to show care towards people that are being disadvantaged."