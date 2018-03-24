Gold Coast 2018 have pledged to put on an entertaining show for spectators watching lawn bowls events at the Commonwealth Games as the venue for the sport was officially unveiled here today.

Organisers will use music to increase the entertainment value for fans watching the usually serene sport as part of their presentation plans.

"The atmosphere is about the stands, is about the people and the players who always take front of stage," Gold Coast 2018 chief executive Mark Peters said.

"But it is also about sports presentation.

"So every spectator that comes here, besides seeing an incredibly high standard of bowls, is actually going to be entertained as well.

"That is what a major sporting event is all about and we are really looking forward to it."

The use of music has become increasingly common at major lawn bowls events in recent years.

Traditionally, the sport requires those in the crowd to be quiet to allow the players to concentrate.

Australian Kelsey Cottrell, right, said the use of music is exactly what the sport needs ©Getty Images

Australian Kelsey Cottrell, who is part of the host nation's squad for the Games, claimed the sports presentation element at Gold Coast 2018 would help show a different side to lawn bowls.

"Usually bowls events are very quiet but here we will have over 2,000 people, most of whom will hopefully be cheering for the Australians," the 27-year-old, who won singles bronze at New Delhi 2010 and triples silver in Glasgow four years later, said.

"It is exactly what our sport needs.

"There are still people that think lawn bowls is an older person's sport but that is just not the case anymore."

The Broadbeach venue will have a capacity of 2,500 for the Games after temporary stands were constructed, while Gold Coast 2018 branding and overlay is in the process of being finished.

Lawn bowls events are scheduled to begin on April 5 and run through to the day of the Closing Ceremony on April 14.