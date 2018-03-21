World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) President Sir Craig Reedie has spoken of his frustrations at Russia's failure to respond to their repeated requests to jointly analyse data at the Moscow Laboratory.

The Briton, speaking in a keynote speech to open the WADA Symposium here, said they had sent four letters proposing a joint inspection of the Moscow Laboratory alongside the Russian Sports Investigatory Committee chaired by Vitaly Smirnov.

All four overtures have been ignored.

Access to the Moscow Laboratory is one of two as-of-yet unfulfilled criteria necessary for the Russian Anti-Doping Agency (RUSADA) to be declared re-compliant.

The other concerns the acceptance of the findings of the McLaren Report, which says that an institutional doping scheme was in operation at events including the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympic Games.

It comes after International Olympic Committee (IOC) Executive Board member Nenad Lalovic told insidethegames that WADA should "negotiate" with the Russians to find a solution to the RUSADA compliance deadlock.

"We want to bring Russia back in from the cold," Sir Craig said today.

"It is just a pity it is taking so long for Russian authorities to make it happen.

"Progress is slow, despite a significant amount of work being paid to make Russian authorities accept the findings of the McLaren and Schmid investigations.

"We made an offer to senior Russian authorities in Pyeongchang to work with the Russian Sports Investigatory Committee and visit the Moscow Lab together.

"It seems to have fallen on deaf ears.

"We have written to them on four occasions and are yet to receive a response.

"The big losers here are Russian athletes.

"If Russia can not have a valid NADO, the rest of the world will not accept that change has taken place.

"It is time for this situation to change in the interests of clean athletes."

A panel discussion on Russian doping is due to take place later today, with RUSADA director general Yury Ganus among the participants.

More follows