Viktoria Rebensburg of Germany claimed the third overall International Ski Federation Alpine Ski World Cup Giant Slalom title of her career today as high winds forced the cancellation of her concluding event Finals in Åre.

Rebensburg, who held a nearly unsurpassable lead in the standings heading into the day with 92 points over Tessa Worley of France, secured her third crystal globe after winning three giant slalom races and finishing on the podium six times in the discipline in the 2017-2018 season.

World Cup overall champion Mikaela Shiffrin of the United States finished third in the giant slalom standings.

Intense winds and unfavourable visibility all over the slope made it impossible to hold the last race of the season for the ladies in the resort in Sweden.

America's verall FIS World Cup champion Mikaela Shiffrin finished third in the overall giant slalom standings ©Getty Images

The men's slalom was also cancelled.

While Marcel Hirscher of Austria, this year’s World Cup overall champion, has already won both the giant slalom and slalom globes this season, cancellation of the final race means second and third places in the slalom rankings will go to Norway’s Henrik Kristoffersen and Aksel Lund Svindal respectively.

Today’s cancellation meant Manuela Moelgg of Italy, who has announced her retirement after 18 seasons on the World Cup tour, was unable to take a final race run.

The veteran leaves her professional racing career following 14 World Cup podium finishes out of 283 starts.

The crystal globes for giant slalom and the overall were all awarded prior to the athletes departing Sweden.