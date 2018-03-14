Italy's Sofia Goggia added the overall International Ski Federation Alpine Skiing World Cup downhill title to the Olympic gold medal she claimed in the discipline last month with a second-place finish at the final event of the season in Åre.

The men's crown was sealed by Switzerland's Beat Feuz after he was third today.

Goggia finished the shortened race 0.06 seconds behind American Lindsey Vonn, who recorded the 82nd victory of her career with a time of 55.65sec.

The result saw the Italian end the downhill campaign on 509 points, just three ahead of Vonn.

"It was really a tough race but she won the race and I won this," said Goggia.

"It’s always an honour to race her.

"After the gold in South Korea I knew that I could also win this cup but it wasn’t easy.

"I was a bit uncertain after missing a gate in training but I skied well today."

Italy's Sofia Goggia did enough to seal the overall downhill crown after finishing second in the women's race ©Getty Images

Alice McKennis of the United States was third in the downhill race today, while the corresponding position on the overall leaderboard is occupied by Liechtenstein’s Tina Weirather.

Weirather will aim to secure the super-G title tomorrow.

Only one run was possible in both the men's and women's events due to adverse weather in the Swedish resort.

Feuz claimed his first crystal globe as he finished third behind the Austrian duo of Matthias Mayer and Vincent Kriechmayr, who shared top spot after both clocked a time of 1min 20.21sec.

The Swiss completed the season on 682 points, 70 in front of nearest challenger Aksel Lund Svindal of Norway, downhill gold medallist at Pyeongchang 2018.

Svindal's hopes of beating Feuz into first place were ended after he could only manage fourth in today's race.