Sweden won the mixed team event on home snow as the International Ski Federation Alpine World Cup Finals continued in Åre.

The host nation matched their victory at last year's Finals by beating France in the gold medal races.

Mixed team competition, which debuted as an Olympic event at Pyeongchang 2018 last month, sees two male and two female skiers from each country contest head-to-head slalom contests.

The first country to three wins advances with time becoming a factor in the event of a 2-2 draw.

Sweden beat France in the big final as Andre Myhrer clinched the decisive point by beating Julien Lizeroux.

International Olympic Committee President Thomas Bach presented the medals ©Getty Images

Frida Hansdotter of Sweden beat Tessa Worley but France's Clement Noel saw off home skier Mattias Hargin.

Anna Swenn Larsson got the better of Romane Miradoli, however, as Sweden won 3-1.

Germany won the bronze medal as they beat Austria in the small final, with today's medals presented by International Olympic Committee President Thomas Bach.

Olympic champions Switzerland went out in the quarter finals.

The World Cup Finals will continue tomorrow with the men's giant slalom and the women's slalom.