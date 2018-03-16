England have named their men's and women's basketball squads for next month's Commonwealth Games in Gold Coast.

The country won bronze medals in both competitions the last time the sport featured at the Games - in Melbourne in 2006.

Both sides will play preliminary matches in Townsville and will aim to reach the semi-finals which will be held in Gold Coast.

England's men will play in an unseeded pool with Cameroon, India and Scotland and will need to finish in the top two to book a play-off against a side finishing in the bottom two of the seeded group.

The women will play in the seeded group with hosts Australia, Canada and Mozambique and will hope for a top two finish to ensure automatic progression to the last four, without the need for the play-off.

Adam Thoseby, Andrew Lasker, Andrew Thomson, Callum Jones, Daniel Edozie, Jamell Anderson, Joseph Ikhinmwin, Kofi Josephs, Michael Tuck, Orlan Jackman, Robert Gilchrist and Shane Walker are the men's players named.

The women's squad will feature Azania Stewart, Chantelle Pressley, Dominique Allen, Eilidh Simpson, Georgia Jones, Hannah Shaw, Melita Emanuel-Carr, Mollie Campbell, Nicolette Fong Lyew Quee, Rachael Vanderwal, Siobhan Prior and Stefanie Collins.

Men's and women's teams have been named by England for Gold Coast 2018 ©CGE

Men's head coach Andreas Kapoulas said: "We have come a long way in our preparations within a short period of time.

"The October and February camps were valuable to the programme and a great opportunity to work with players and staff to develop our system.

"This has been an extremely competitive process and I would like to take the opportunity to thank all the players and their clubs for their efforts and commitment throughout this phase."

Jose Maria Buceta, the women's head coach, added: "For all of us it is an honour to represent England in the Commonwealth Games, and we are looking forward to show on the court how much we appreciate this privilege.

"Players selected have shown high level of competence and remarkable commitment to English basketball, and they have my full trust.

"I am sure that all of them will do their best to achieve the best result."

England will hold a 10-day training camp in Brisbane prior to Gold Coast 2018, which opens on April 4.