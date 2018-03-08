The President of the Egyptian National Paralympic Committee (NPC), Hayat Khattab, has been rewarded by the International Paralympic Committee (IPC) for her "efforts and achievements in inspiring women in the Paralympic Movement" as part of this year's International Women's Day.

Khattab was given the IPC's 2018 International Women's Day Recognition today ahead of four other final nominees for the award.

The annual award is given to someone who "embodies the spirit of the Paralympics and serves as a role model within the Movement for all females, from athletes to technical officials and committee leaders".

After receiving her accolade, Khattab said: "Getting such an award is a great honour to me personally and to the Egyptian Paralympic Committee.

"I am very proud of getting this award, which is a compensation for all the hard work I have been doing for the Paralympic Movement."

Khattab became the Egyptian Paralympic Committee’s first female President in 2015 and has since implemented several reforms to try and encourage more female athletes to take up sports.

She has also been praised for trying to entice retired female athletes to take up positions in coaching or on committees.

Additionally, she is seen as the driving force behind the formation of Egypt's first women's sitting volleyball team, winners of the silver medal at the African Championships in Rwanda.





"This award means a lot to me being the first female that was elected as President of an Arab NPC, and this proves that women are capable of playing an important role in developing the Paralympic Movement," she added.

"It also means a lot to me also as the President of the Para Volley Africa Committee.

"I think that this will be a good motivation for all women in Arab and African NPCs to work hard."

Rita van Direl, chairperson of the IPC Women in Sport Committee congratulated Khattab on her award.

"Khattab has held many roles and is very active in the Movement," she said.

"She fits the example of a 'role model', of a leader among international federations and NPCs.

"She is also a great leader in the African region."